Will You Be Watching? Jazz & Jake Smollett Talk Redecorating Millennials’ Spaces In New Show “Living By Design”

“Living By Design With Jake And Jazz” Is A New Interior Design Show For Millennials

Siblings Jake and Jazz Smollett have teamed up to transform the homes of millennials for their new show “Living By Design With Jake And Jazz.”

The new show on network CLEO TV pairs the siblings with mostly millennial women of color who are in need of a style revamp in their homes. The Smolletts’ tap into their shared interest in interior design and cooking on the show, first redesigning the subject’s space and then making a meal with them.

“‘Living By Design’ has been such a fun project to work on,” Jazz said. “ It encompasses design and food, which is both of our passions…It’s not a cookie cutter redesign of their space. It’s functional and cute at the same time.”

The Smolletts, whose handlers told us they did not want to discuss their brother, Jussie being accused of staging a hate crime attack, insisted that you can design your home beautifully without spending a lot of money.

“You don’t have to break the bank to reflect you and make it feel like home,” Jazz said. “We do a lot of online thrifting. You can find stuff that you can repurpose.”

Jake said that small tweaks like shifting furniture around and putting money towards bigger pieces can go a long way towards creating a chic interior design.

“You can always refurbish a place for next to nothing if you are willing to go get a can of paint and an extra knob,” he said.

“Living By Design With Jake And Jazz” airs on CLEO TV.