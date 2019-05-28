Gentleman Jack Celebrates Atlanta’s Emerging Black Filmmakers With Exquisite Real To Reel Event

Gentleman Jack’s Real To Reel Tour Returns to ATL

Gentleman Jack kicked off its third-annual Real to Reel film tour (in collaboration with Codeblack Entertainment) that attracted the coolest creatives, tastemakers and fly somebodies in the city for an exquisite evening with the hottest young Black filmmakers in the south.

Hosted by writer/director Anthony Rose, the deliciously swanky affair featured a special guest appearance by rising star (and Friend of Jack) Demetrius Shipp Jr. along with an interactive photo booth, tasty light bites and complimentary cocktails throughout the night.

Guests were also treated to screenings of Johnny Dutch’s impressive short film “The Boy & Boris” and Yasmin Neal’s “Enoch” + “Dear Hard Work” that wowed a packed theater inside midtown Atlanta’s Gathering Spot.

For the past three years, Gentleman Jack and national spokesperson Omari Hardwick have shown an undying commitment to celebrating Black excellence in film while pushing our very rich culture forward.

You can learn more about the impressive Real to Reel tour and its amazing honorees here.