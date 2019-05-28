Giddy Up: Blac Chyna Brings The Yeehaw Agenda To Rupaul’s DragCon In Fabulous Fringe

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Blac Chyna

Source: Photo Courtesy of MOVI Inc / MOVI Inc

Feeling this get up?

Blac Chyna Attends RuPaul’s DragCon

RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. had a special guest this year who paid tribute to the ever so popular “Yeehaw Agenda.”

Blac Chyna was spotted at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend for the three-day convention that’s the world’s largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White served a sexy LEWK for the occasion; a fringed frock and huge hat all while posing to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

View this post on Instagram

Wranglers On My Booty 🥰

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

She was later joined at the conference by vendors, exhibitors and the Queens themselves. YouTuber/model/influencer GiGi Gorgeous also paraded around with Chy who called her “bae.”

View this post on Instagram

DragCon wit bae🎀

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

 

Literal supermodel of the world RuPaul was (of course) on hand for DragCon…

as well Trixie Mattel, Katya, Alaska, Adore Delano, Aja, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Miss Fame, Detox, Eureka and Mayhem Miller.

The season 11 Queens were also on hand including finalists  Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Yvie Oddly and Akeria C. Davenport.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 finale airs Thursday at 9/8 c on VH1.

RuPaul's DragCon

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty / Getty

See more of Chyna and The Queens serving LEEEEEWKS at DragCon on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Blac Chyna

Source: Photo Courtesy of MOVI Inc / MOVI Inc

Blac Chyna

Source: Photo Courtesy of MOVI Inc / MOVI Inc

Blac Chyna

Source: Photo Courtesy of MOVI Inc / MOVI Inc

Blac Chyna

Source: Photo Courtesy of MOVI Inc / MOVI Inc

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Hi, do you like drama?

    A post shared by Brooke Lynn Hytes (@bhytes) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Are You Feelin This Get Up?, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.