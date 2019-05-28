Giddy Up: Blac Chyna Brings The Yeehaw Agenda To Rupaul’s DragCon In Fabulous Fringe

Feeling this get up?

Blac Chyna Attends RuPaul’s DragCon

RuPaul’s DragCon L.A. had a special guest this year who paid tribute to the ever so popular “Yeehaw Agenda.”

Blac Chyna was spotted at the Los Angeles Convention Center this weekend for the three-day convention that’s the world’s largest all-ages and family-friendly celebration of drag.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White served a sexy LEWK for the occasion; a fringed frock and huge hat all while posing to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

She was later joined at the conference by vendors, exhibitors and the Queens themselves. YouTuber/model/influencer GiGi Gorgeous also paraded around with Chy who called her “bae.”

Literal supermodel of the world RuPaul was (of course) on hand for DragCon…

as well Trixie Mattel, Katya, Alaska, Adore Delano, Aja, Aquaria, Blair St. Clair, Miss Fame, Detox, Eureka and Mayhem Miller.

The season 11 Queens were also on hand including finalists Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Yvie Oddly and Akeria C. Davenport.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 finale airs Thursday at 9/8 c on VH1.

See more of Chyna and The Queens serving LEEEEEWKS at DragCon on the flip.