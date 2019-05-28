Strong Mamas: Amber Rose Updates Rosebuds On Her 2nd Hyperemesis Pregnancy [Video]

Amber Rose Gives Us Pregnancy Updates

Pregnant Rosebud Amber Rose is doing fine while carrying her second seed, despite some mild hiccups with hyperemesis. Amber says that she’s familiar with the pregnancy condition which brings about symptoms of nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and electrolyte imbalance. When she was first pregnant with her baby boy Bash, she was diagnosed with it.

Amber says although she misses getting cute, her baby daddy is doing a stellar job of taking care of his Queen. “Shout out to AE, he’s so amazing, He takes care of me so well.”

Hit play.

🤰🏼👶🏽🥰

