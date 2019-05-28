Word? Lamar Odom Blames Brothel Businessman Dennis Hof For Overdose “He Tried To Kill Me” [Video]

Lamar Odom Blames Overdose On

Lamar Odom was a guest on The View this morning and he talked candidly about his experience inside of the Nevada brothel the very nearly ended his life.

In his new book, “Darkness to Light”, Lamar makes it very clear that he believes that Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch, tried to kill him for unknown reasons.

Peep what he says in the TMZ video below.

Did Lamar just say that he didn’t really take drugs that night? We obviously weren’t there, but, really?

Dennis Hof is dead by the way, so there’s no way that he can speak on this but wow.