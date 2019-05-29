Jermaine Dupri Announces Partnership With Remy Martin At First-Ever Producer’s Summit

To kick-off season six of the Rémy Martin Producers Series, an exceptional roster of music industry leaders, producers and creatives including Zaytoven, Boi-1Da, Trakgirl, Miss Info and DJ Envy (Host) provided the next generation of producers, execs and moguls with tips and tricks to make it in the industry during a series of panels!

At the event, Hip-hop and R&B legend Jermaine Dupri was announced as the curator for this season’s series before joining both panels!

Rémy Martin announced season six of Rémy Producers, a program designed to discover aspiring music producers as they compete for the chance to win a co-sign with Grammy Award-winning producer, Jermaine Dupri, of SO SO Def Records. Following a successful five seasons of competition, Rémy Martin continues to unite producers across popular music genres while fostering the community around the art of making music. For season six, Rémy Martin collaborated with Dupri, who will be the face of this year’s program and hand-select this season’s winner and, potentially, the industry’s next greatest music producer.

The Rémy Producers contest begins today with Dupri officially announcing the call-for-submissions and encouraging aspiring beat makers of all experience levels to submit their tracks to the official program website: RemyProducers.com. Fore event photos and more, hit the flip!