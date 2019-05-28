So Sad: Megan Thee Stallion Helps Cover Funeral Costs For Fan Who Was Killed After Meeting Her

Megan Thee Stallion Helps With Costs Of A Fan’s Funeral

One of Megan Thee Stallion’s fans, Cyril Briscoe, was killed on the way home from the club where he met the rapper.

According to his cousin, Cyril went to the club to see Meg over the weekend and was unfortunately killed that very same night. His cousin tweeted, “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion and was killed last night after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this”.

So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed lastnight after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this … pic.twitter.com/CZPwbi63nD — GinaWitDaNina (@GinaTheSavage) May 28, 2019

Megan did see the tweet and ended up replying to the fan’s cousin, speaking on how amazing Briscoe’s energy was when they met.

I am so sorry for your lost 💔 His energy was amazing when we met — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 28, 2019

Beyond just sending her condolences, Meg also made an effort to reach out to the fan’s cousin via DM, asking her if there was anything she could do to help their family.

Right after she notified the rapper of creating a GoFundMe for her cousin, Megan let her know that she donated $1,200 and would send more if the campaign didn’t make enough money from other donors.

Our condolences to Cyril Briscoe and his family and shoutout to Megan Thee Stallion for being so loyal to her fans.