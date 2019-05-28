For Your Information: Missouri’s Last Functioning Abortion Clinic Could Close For Good Friday Says Planned Parenthood

Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic Could Close This Week

This is very, very bad.

A CBSNews report states that Missouri may have effectively ended abortion in the state come this Friday if Planned Parenthood is not granted a license renewal.

May 31 is the expiration date and after that time there will not be an abortion facility in the entire state. Missouri will become the first state without such services since Roe v. Wade was decided back in 1973.

In a last-ditch effort, Planned Parenthood had filed a lawsuit and restraining order against the state. A judge will hear their argument Wednesday morning.

Planned Parenthood said it plans to sue the state “in order to try to keep serving Missouri women.” “This is not a drill. This is not a warning. This is a real public health crisis,” said Dr. Leana Wen, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Just to give some context as to how fast things have gone left in Missouri, back in 2008, the state had five clinics.

Yeah.