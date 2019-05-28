Ready To Pop! Keyshia Cole Performs With A HUGE Belly Full Of Second Seed [Video]

Pregnant Keyshia Cole Performs With Her Huge Belly

Keyshia Cole and her burgeoning baby bump made an appearance in Houston over the weekend.

As we previously reported, Keyshia, 37, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend of over a year now. Niko Khale and Keyshia made the announcement on Instagram just a few weeks ago. It looks like Keyshia is still out here performing her classics even while with-child. She headlined a show at the arena theater with K. Michelle and Tank.

Keyshia closes out the concert full of energy too. Hit play to check her out and to peep her big ole baby bump.

More after the flip.