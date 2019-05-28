Get Well: Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab Facility For Stress & Alcohol Ahead Of #GOT Finale

Kit Harington In Rehab

We’re sending our sincerest and most heartfelt thoughts to the King in the North.

Page Six is reporting that Kit Harrington has been quietly staying in a Connecticut rehab facility for weeks leading up to the “Game Of Thrones” series finale.

The facility that’s been dubbed a “luxury” treatment center is helping Kit cope with stress and alcohol abuse.

Page Six adds that the iconic series’ ending “really hit him hard” and the star’s been there for nearly a month, arriving weeks before the show’s finale on May 19.

The British actor is reportedly undergoing “psychological coaching, practicing mindful meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility”, which costs over $120,000 a month.

Page Six adds that his wife Rose Leslie, 32, whom he met on the set of “GoT” and played Jon Snow’s Wildling companion Ygritte, is being “extremely supportive” and when fans see Kit out and about, he tells them he’s in town “on vacation.”

“He [Kit] realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? “He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. “His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

Kit has been open and honest about “Game Of Thrones'” effect on him.

He told Variety that he went to therapy after learning that his character Jon Snow died and came back to life, citing “terrifying pressure” as the reason for him needing mental health assistance.

“It wasn’t a very good time in my life,” he said to Variety. “I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there — like I think a lot of people do in their 20s.” “My darkest period was when the show seemed to become so much about Jon when he died and came back,” he explained. “I really didn’t like the focus of the whole show coming onto Jon. “When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show, and a TV show probably at the height of its power, the focus on you is f—–g terrifying. “That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people,” he said, “I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn’t talking to anyone.”

Mental health is no joke, we’re praying Kit gets the help he needs. He did a tremendous job bringing Jon Snow to life, he deserves some solace.