Grab Your Tissues: Powerful Gillette Ad Shows Dad Teaching Transgender Son How To Shave [Video]

The times that we’re in seem to be filled with so much hate, that it’s super refreshing to see things in the media that not only warms your heart, but gives hope of a better tomorrow for everyone. Gillette’s new, touching commercial, shows a young transgender man Samson Bonkeabantu Brown being taught by his dad how to shave for the first time — and it’s just the kind of positive upliftment we all need these days. On Sunday, Gillette posted the ad on Facebook of the Toronto-based artist standing in front of a bathroom mirror as his dad coaches him on how to have a nice, clean shave. Brown states in the video:

“Growing up, I was always trying to figure out what kind of man I wanted to become and I’m still trying to figure out what kind of man that I want to become. “I always knew I was different. I didn’t know that there was a term for the type of person that I was.”

In a Facebook post following the ad, Brown added:

“I’m keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that all too often many of my trans brothers, sisters, and siblings who exist outside the binary are not always as fortunate. I shot this ad for Gillette and wanted to include my father, who has been one of my greatest supporters throughout my transition, encouraging me to be confident and live authentically as my best self.”

Check out the touching video above. And please, don’t forget your tissues.