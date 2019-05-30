1 Impeachment Special, Please: Bob Mueller FINALLY Broke His Silence & Blew Up Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8
❯
❮
Mueller’s Press Conference Shatters The Internet
By now, you’ve seen Special Counsel Bob Mueller‘s game-changing press conference where he addressed his polarizing report, resigned from his appointed post and made very clear that A) Trump was NOT exonerated of collusion and B) the 2016 election was, indeed, meddled with by Russians while signaling to Congress to kick off impeachment proceedings.
Whew chillay, this whole entire saga has been stressful but at least we have Twitter to keep things light in the midst of this cheeto crusty darkness.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Mueller’s presser on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.