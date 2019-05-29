‘The Chi’ Showrunner Says ‘Everyone’ Knew About Jason Mitchell’s Alleged Harassment, Reported Him To HR Herself

“The Chi” Showrunner Speaks On Jason Mitchell

More details are surfacing about those Jason Mitchell misconduct claims. After people expressed doubt about Tiffany Boone’s claims that he costar sexually harassed her on set, the show’s second-season showrunner is making some damning accusations.

Ayanna Floyd told The Hollywood Reporter that she personally filed a complaint about Mitchell and was a “target of his rage and inappropriateness.” She’s also directly contrasting claims that Lena Waithe, “The Chi’s” creator/EP, was unaware of Jason’s actions until the second season of the show.

According to Floyd, “EVERYONE was well aware of Jason’s behavior,” Lena included, and Floyd was made aware of it at the beginning of season two.

“When I took the helm in season two, it was Lena who informed me of the issues between Jason Mitchell and Tiffany Boone from season one, and that Tiffany was thinking of leaving the show because of it,” says Floyd to THR. “As a result of this information, I discussed Tiffany’s claims with the studio’s HR department and set up HR presentations for the writers, cast and crew. Ultimately, everyone was well aware of Jason’s behavior and his multiple HR cases, including Lena, the creator and an executive producer of the show, who is very involved at the studio and network level.” Adds Floyd, “As showrunner, I did everything I could to deal with his behavior, by speaking with the studio’s HR department multiple times and instructing one actress to call HR herself, before I became a target of his rage and inappropriateness, and had to report him to HR, as well.”

The Hollywood Reporter’s story is very detailed, and in it, they note that Lena previously spoke out in alignment with the “Me Too” movement. Lena said if one of her show’s stars acted inappropriately, they’d be promptly “killed off the series.”

“So why didn’t Mitchell’s character go down in a volley of onscreen bullets?” wonders The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve been very involved in Time’s Up and that movement, and for season two, we’re making sure that women feel safe,” Waithe told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2018. “[I]f you want to play that game and be disrespectful or misbehave on set with an actress or anyone, I’ll happily call Showtime and say, ‘This person has to go,’ and you will get shot up and it’ll be a wonderful finale.”

Lena sent in a statement about the ongoing drama surrounding her show and she praised Tiffany Boone for coming forward. She declined to say much else.

“I think Tiffany is a wonderful actress and an extremely brave woman. I wish her nothing but success in the future. I look forward to getting back to work on season three.”

There’s lots more to unpack here like Mitchell reportedly being given a “second chance”—until his actions got him booted from Netflix’s “Desperados.”

Sources told THR almost immediately after Mitchell came onset for the film actresses complained about his behavior.

“There were two incidents in four days,” says an insider to THR.

After “Desperados”, “The Chi” pulled the plug on Jason Mitchell too.

So far, the actor’s yet to speak on the controversy surrounding him.

When do YOU think Jason Mitchell will break his silence???