F*** Cancer: Alex Trebek Reveals He’s In Near Remission As Doctors Say His Tumors Have Shrunk More Than 50 Percent

Alex Trebek Reveals He’s Doing Well In Cancer Battle

Just a few months ago Alex Trebek revealed to the world that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer — but now he’s sharing the good news with the media that his tumors have shrunken significantly.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” the 78-year-old told PEOPLE for his new cover story. “The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

While the cancer has a 9 percent survival rate, Trebek’s doctors say he’s been responding well to chemotherapy. Trebek says he’s elated at how far he’s come, but he’ll still have to go through more rounds of chemo to hopefully reach full remission. Trebek says he got a little emotional when he learned about the news.

“But they were tears of joy, not tears of depression,” he says.

Trebek spoke on “Good Morning America” about the moments of deep sadness he’s experienced during the past three months.

"My oncologist tells me I'm doing well, even though I don't always feel it." Alex Trebek shares "mind-boggling" cancer update: https://t.co/7sPAv4rTAP pic.twitter.com/cBT9mPRYMA — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2019

Trebek is also crediting the millions of fans who have been praying for him and sending well-wishes for his positive progress.

“I’ve got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers,” he says. “I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this.” He adds, “I’ve got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never ever minimize the value of that.”

This is such a great story. We will continue to keep Alex Trebek in our prayers.