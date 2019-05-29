Black Excellence: Lonnie Bunch Becomes First African-American To Lead Smithsonian Institution

Lonnie Bunch Becomes First African American To Lead Smithsonian Institution

Congratulations are in order! This past Tuesday, Lonnie G. Bunch III became the first Black man to lead the Smithsonian Institution, as it was announced that he will replace David Skorton as secretary.

“I am excited to work with the Board of Regents and my colleagues throughout the Institution to build upon its legacy and to ensure that the Smithsonian will be even more relevant and more meaningful and reach more people in the future,” Bunch said in a statement, USA Today reports.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Smithsonian Institution chancellor, doubled down on just how much Bunch deserves the title.

“Lonnie Bunch guided, from concept to completion, the complex effort to build the premier museum celebrating African American achievements,” Roberts said, according to CNN. “I look forward to working with him as we approach the Smithsonian’s 175th anniversary, to increase its relevance and role as a beloved American institution and public trust.” “According to the institution, in addition to working at the African American museum, Bunch also had stints at the National Museum of American History and the National Air and Space Museum, and served for a number of years as president of the Chicago Historical Society,” the site continues.

Our Founding Director Lonnie G. Bunch III was today named the Secretary of the @Smithsonian Institution. As Secretary, Bunch will oversee 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, numerous research centers, and several education units and centers. Congrats to Secretary Bunch! pic.twitter.com/2ZET3X1hWo — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 28, 2019

As stated in the announcement above, Bunch will oversee 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, and more. Now, that’s Black Excellence!