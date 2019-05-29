New Episodes Beloveds… Watch The Super Trailer For Season 6 “Iyanla: Fix My Life” [VIDEO]

“Iyanla Fix My Life” Returns For 6th Season On OWN

Iyanla is back y’all! “Iyanla: Fix My Life” returns for Season 6 this Saturday, June 1st and if the super trailer is any indication, this one is a doozy!

Here’s more details about the new season of “Iyanla: Fix My Life”

In this dramatic new season of the series, the Mitchell family returns for more episodes in search of Iyanla’s help. In part one, Iyanla reunites with the family and finds that they have fallen back into old patterns: Michael, Jr. has gone back to making lewd videos, Markis’s guilt about failing his family has led to a suicide attempt and one sibling went MIA. In part two of this multi-episode story, Iyanla sits down with the oldest sibling, Kizzy, to help her understand that she is no different from the mother who abandoned her; meanwhile, Iyanla sits Michael, Jr. down with mother Leronda to gain a greater understanding of an untreated mental health issue – one causes emotional outbursts and spurs him to post degrading videos of himself on social media; and lastly, Iyanla addresses the violent breakdown during the previous episode between Marvin and Melvin around one brother’s discomfort with his own sexuality. In a final attempt to move beyond the burden of resentment they hold towards their mother and each other, Iyanla jumps in between the chaos of family squabbles, breakdowns and blowups by making each member face their core issues of deeply rooted mistrust.

In subsequent episodes, Iyanla meets with a troubled young woman born in prison to a drug-addicted mother. Hours before being born, her 22-year-old father was notified he had a daughter on the way—a daughter that he was neither expecting nor sure he wanted. Lil’Karla marinated in a womb of “unwantedness” and grew up among family that she claims raised her in that same spirit, which she uses as an excuse for a lifetime’s worth of bad behavior. Also, Iyanla proves the old saying “If it’s not one thing, it’s your mother,” as she deals with two separate cases of manipulative women who will do anything in their power to control their adult children, followed by a couple who are desperately trying to save their marriage. Iyanla continues her work as she sits down with a father and his three sons – two of which he suspects are not actually his.

YIKES… Sounds like a lot of family drama that many of us can relate to — or hopefully are blessed enough not to relate to.

OWN is also launching a podcast version of its award-winning series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” available June 18 on Apple Podcasts. The “Iyanla: Fix My Life” podcast will feature previously aired content from the critically-acclaimed series’ most popular interviews featuring spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, as she helps those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change.

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” podcast will roll out a new episode every Tuesday beginning on June 18 available on Apple Podcasts, including episodes with the following featured guests: former NFL star Chad Ochocinco Johnson and reality TV star Evelyn Lozada; popular radio personality “Sasha the Diva”; former “Real Housewife of Atlanta” Sheree Whitfield; rapper, actor and reality TV star Saigon; and reality television star Arica Adams, better known as “Hazel-E.”

Sounds like a great way to refresh some classic content. Will you be tuning in?

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” will return to the network’s Saturday night lineup with its new episodes beginning Saturday, June 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.