Black Ink Boo: A Gallery Of Reasons Thickalicious Nikki Nicole’s IG Pics Have 50 Cent Shooting His Shot…Again

- By Bossip Staff
Nikki Nicole

Source: VH1 / VH1

50 Cent Comments On Nikki Nicole’s Picture

Nikki Nicole is one of the baddest women to ever grace the screen on Black Ink Crew: Chicago. She’s been through her share of dirty dogging drama but she’s moved on and glowed up. She’s all the way to the point that rich a$$ men like 50 Cent are rumored to be clapping her cakes to smithereens. While those rumors died down, he’s still in her IG comments seemingly shooting his shot.

In the pic below, he left some emojis that have sparked more rumors that they are at least flirty again.

View this post on Instagram

Class is in session….

A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

We don’t blame him, either. Take a look at some more reasons he’s all up in her comments. Shoot your shot, brother.

View this post on Instagram

Bubbiicious 🍬 @fashionnovacurve

A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Dinner Time | Outfit @chiccoutureonline

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Cozy & Cute in @chiccoutureonline 🤩

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

    View this post on Instagram

    A Major Problem 💦 Outfit; @poshbyv

    A post shared by Nikki Nicole 🖤 Hair Goddess (@the_nikkinicole) on

