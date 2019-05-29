Hello Wig: Tamar Braxton Looks SNATCHED, Laughs With Kandi About Beefin’ On ‘Big Brother’ [Video]

Kandi And Tamar Braxton Speak On ‘Big Brother’ Beef

This is a dope conversation between Kandi and Tamar Braxton. Did you know that Kandi and Tamar were acquaintances since they were teenagers? Earlier this year, life brought them together on television for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

These two speak about throwing shade at each other while in the house, how it brought them closer together and who they secretly had beef with. Spoiler, Tamar had the MOST beef. Tamar actually toured with Kandi after the video was filmed for “The Dungeon Tour.” She also looks amazing here…

Hit play to peep it.