Cardio-Contrary Cardi Defends Plastic Surgery, Says She Doesn’t ‘Have Time To Work Out’

Cardi B Speaks On Cancelling Shows Due To Plastic Surgery Complications

That’s the message that Cardi B is sending to fans who’ve criticized her for getting plastic surgery. As previously reported Cardi’s taking a break from scheduled concerts after doctors warned her that she needs to recover from recent liposuction and breast augmentation procedures.

Now according to Belcalis, while she feels bad about canceling shows she understands the importance of taking care of her health even if that means she’s missing out on MILLIONS.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” said Cardi during a recent Instagram Live. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She also clapped back at people who criticized her for going under the knife. According to Cardi, she wouldn’t get the results she wanted from working out, so she HAD to get the procedures done.

Not only that, she’s a 24-hour entertainer so she doesn’t have time to “hit the gym like you, bro.” So there!

“‘Oh you lazy, you should just work out’,” said Cardi mocking detractors. “I do whatever the f***k I want to do with my body. I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed.”

She also said she still has stitches inside of her breasts and her doctor warned her that if something goes wrong with her recovery, they’ll, unfortunately, suffer the consequences.

“So you know, you still got stitches in the inside—in my breast—so they slowly got to heal,” Cardi said. “Then on top of that my doctor was like ‘Yo, you can’t be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and if something happens you’re gonna blame me.'”

Fans are OF COURSE going in on Cardi for her “too busy” to workout comments considering that a certain superstar entertainer does it ALL the time.

Beyoncé had twins through C- section, rehearsed everyday for Coachella, worked out everyday, breastfed twins, Cared for blue ivy, all within months. But cardi b doesn’t have time to workout, I have to laugh. — uche (@uche_chu_kwu) May 29, 2019

Now I love Cardi, but her saying she don’t have time to workout is bullshit. Don’t sit up on Beyoncé’s internet and tell that lie.. — Social Catepillar 🐛🦋 (@JahRenee) May 29, 2019

To each his own, we guess.

