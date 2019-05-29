Capitol Combustion: Man Sets Himself Ablaze And Walks Around Ellipse Park Near The White House [Video]

Man Sets Himself On Fire Near White House

Witnesses who just so happened to be in the Ellipse park near the White House got a terrifying eyeful of a man who is clearly disturbed.

According to TMZ, police have arrested a man who set himself on fire and began to stroll leisurely around the grounds located about a mile from Trump’s home.

Someone must have alerted police as soon as they realized what was about to happen because law enforcement swarms the flame-engulfed man almost immediately and essentially drowns him in fire extinguisher fluid.

We’ll warn you now, the video below is very graphic in nature…

That’s INSANE. The man is said to be in the hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.