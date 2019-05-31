On The Come Up: Roxxanne Montana Drops Visuals For “I Been That”

Roxxanne Montana Drops Dope Visuals For “I Been That”

Florida bred rapper Roxxanne Montana is back at it, shaking it up for her fans and followers. Since the release of her first single “Say No More” back in 2015, the artist took time to build a brand, co-found a clothing line and start a family. Now, she’s back like never before with a message to anyone who doubted she’s capable of achieving her dreams – I Been That! Check it out here, let us know what ya think!