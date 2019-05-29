Well Damn, Pacey: Joshua Jackson Has A Pretty Amazing Answer When Asked About White Folks “Blind Spots”

Listen To Actor Joshua Jackson’s Thoughts On “White Blind Spots”

Joshua Jackson is one of the stars of Ava Duvernay’s highly-anticipated Netflix series When The See Us. VIBE aught up with the actor, along with Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson, during their promo run and Shenequa Golding hit him with a real a$$ question and Joshua responded in kind.

If you thought he was gonna give some faux-woke Hollyweird platitude then you got Pacey f**ked up.

ICYMI: Actor Joshua Jackson (@vancityjax) talked candidly about white America's racial blindspots and how working on @ava's @WhenTheySeeUs reminded him of them. Watch his honest answer to @GoldingGirl617's thought-provoking question | https://t.co/CPlipNZiun pic.twitter.com/B3mXUbVmnO — Vibe Magazine (@VibeMagazine) May 28, 2019

Joshua needs to spread the word to his heada$$ white-skinned Alyssa Milano so she can learn a thing or two, or three.