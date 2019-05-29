Well Damn, Pacey: Joshua Jackson Has A Pretty Amazing Answer When Asked About White Folks “Blind Spots”
- By Bossip Staff
Listen To Actor Joshua Jackson’s Thoughts On “White Blind Spots”
Joshua Jackson is one of the stars of Ava Duvernay’s highly-anticipated Netflix series When The See Us. VIBE aught up with the actor, along with Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson, during their promo run and Shenequa Golding hit him with a real a$$ question and Joshua responded in kind.
If you thought he was gonna give some faux-woke Hollyweird platitude then you got Pacey f**ked up.
Joshua needs to spread the word to his heada$$ white-skinned Alyssa Milano so she can learn a thing or two, or three.
