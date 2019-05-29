Guess Who’s Bizzack!? Watch The Trailer For The New Season Of “Basketball Wives” Returning To VH1 This June [VIDEO]

“Basketball Wives” Returns To Vh1 June 19

“Basketball Wives” is byke! Are y’all excited? Some of your favorite vets are back for a brand new season and there’s another newbie involved too. Check out the trailer below:

Spicy or nah?

Here’s more about the series:

This season, the ladies are tested like never before while balancing life’s unexpected turns, career endeavors and strained relationships. The 16-episode installment welcomes back series veterans and a fresh newcomer to the group:

After her son’s recent heart surgery, Shaunie’s focus is giving second chances and spreading love to those who have wronged her, including finding common ground with her ex.

Evelyn is working on being the best mother for her son and daughter but when her parental instincts kick in, old habits begin to resurface.

Tami is busier than ever, but unresolved confrontations could change the dynamic of her relationships with her daughters and friends forever.

Jackie is experiencing empty nest syndrome as she prepares for her son to go off to college.

Malaysia is struggling to find a solution to her current family drama and an unsettling rumor surrounding her personal life.

Ready for a fresh start, Jennifer wants to rekindle friendships but her past might interfere with making amends.

Kristen is faced with navigating an unexpected family secret that could cause everything she has built to collapse.

CeCe and Byron are ecstatic about their future as husband and wife, but strained family ties may get in the way of the couple’s happily ever after.

After 10 years as an athlete, Ogom “OG” enters retirement and decides to pivot from playing football to coaching.

Newcomer Feby Torres, is tired of being associated with her famous ex and is determined to make a new name for herself, even if that means making enemies.

The new season of “Basketball Wives” is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 19th at 8:00PM ET/PT. Will you be watching?