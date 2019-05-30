Heyyy Nala Carter: Disney Reveals Beyoncé’s Mane-Snatching Character Poster For “The Lion King”

SERVING FACE & SNOUT THE GIRLS AREN’T DOING IT pic.twitter.com/9uoExUMdSz — THE HOOD ORACLE (@emoblackthot) May 30, 2019

Beyonce’s “Lion King” Poster Blows Up Twitter

We’re only FIFTY days away from Disney shattering the box office (YET AGAIN) with “The Lion King” that looks absolutely stunning based on the trailer and newly released character posters showcasing Queen Bey as the already mane-snatching lioness “Nala” from H-Town.

omg can you imagine if Bey posts a selfie on ig with a caption like “I am Nala” pic.twitter.com/xDdJ7BtuYV — maria (@BEYLlCIOUS) May 30, 2019

Peep Bey’s mane-snatching “Lion King” poster (and reactions) on the flip.