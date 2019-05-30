Heyyy Nala Carter: Disney Reveals Beyoncé’s Mane-Snatching Character Poster For “The Lion King”

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Beyonce’s “Lion King” Poster Blows Up Twitter

We’re only FIFTY days away from Disney shattering the box office (YET AGAIN) with “The Lion King” that looks absolutely stunning based on the trailer and newly released character posters showcasing Queen Bey as the already mane-snatching lioness “Nala” from H-Town.

Peep Bey’s mane-snatching “Lion King” poster (and reactions) on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.