Heyyy Nala Carter: Disney Reveals Beyoncé’s Mane-Snatching Character Poster For “The Lion King”
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Beyonce’s “Lion King” Poster Blows Up Twitter
We’re only FIFTY days away from Disney shattering the box office (YET AGAIN) with “The Lion King” that looks absolutely stunning based on the trailer and newly released character posters showcasing Queen Bey as the already mane-snatching lioness “Nala” from H-Town.
Peep Bey’s mane-snatching “Lion King” poster (and reactions) on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.