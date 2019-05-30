New Indie Alert: Watch The Trailer For ‘His, Hers & The Truth’ [VIDEO]

‘His, Hers & The Truth’ Is An Official ABFF Selection

We’ve got a special treat for you guys today. Writer/Director Coke Daniels personally sent over the trailer for his new film ‘His, Hers & The Truth’ which is an official selection at this year’s ABFF — a huge deal in the black film world. The stellar cast includes Brad James, Ashely A Williams, Dorien Wilson, Cocoa Brown, Terri J. Vaughn, Duane Finley, our boo Dawn Halfkenny, Kaye Singleton and many more! Check it out below:

We definitely can’t wait to check this one out! Looks like it should be really funny.