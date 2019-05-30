Wu Ain’t Nothing To Fuzz With: RZA Backs NYC Fur Ban With Letter To City Council

RZA Supports New York City Fur Ban With Letter To City Council

If you thought PETA was the only one going hard for animals and shutting down you’re favorite celeb, think again. The group seems to have the support of hip hop, or at least, from one of its celebrated icons.

According to New York Daily News, RZA from the Wu-Tang Clan is backing the New York City Council speaker’s proposal to ban all fur sales in the city. RZA sent an email to the City Council members expressing his support through the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA, of course):

“I am writing to ask that you support Speaker (Corey) Johnson’s bill to ban fur sales in New York City. I am Brooklyn-born but have had deep ties to all five boroughs since my earliest days with Wu-Tang Clan,” wrote RZA, whose real name is Robert Diggs. “Though it may be argued by some that fur used to show elite status in our community because of the inequality we face in society, those days are done.”

He continued:

“Those who have expressed that animals must die by the dozens to demonstrate that we have ‘made it’ only show arrogance and represent regressive — not progressive—attitudes,” he said.

Johnson’s bill would ban fur sales with the exception of used clothes and fur worn for religious purposes. His bill has caused outrage amongst some New York City residents, with some Black residents even arguing that flaunting fur is apart of the culture.

Love & Hip Hop star and Nicki Minaj ex Safaree even made a scene outside of City Hall earlier this month, according to TMZ. Sporting a long fur coat, a neon hoodie and sweatpants, he yelled to the crowd of protestors and supporters of the ban alike:

“Leave us alone! Stop picking on us. Our fur, our right! Our choice, our right!”

Meanwhile, RZA is an avid vegan and he even has a vegan line of clothing.

“I don’t need a dead animal or dead piece of flesh to go into my live body. There’s not nothing on this planet that doesn’t want to live,” he explained in a recent video for PETA.

What do you think?

Are you team RZA, or you rolling with Safaree???