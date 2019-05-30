Set Free: Offset Won’t Be Facing Any Charges In Phone-Smashing Case

Offset Is Off The Hook After Smashing A Fan’s iPhone

Luckily for Offset, he won’t be charged for smashing a fan’s phone after the onlooker attempted to record the rapper while he was shopping at Target. According to reports from TMZ, Law enforcement officials say that prosecutors will not be bringing a case against Offset since he and Junior Gibbons–the man who recorded the video–ended up coming to a mutual agreement on their own.

Just last month, the Atlanta native was hit with a felony arrest warrant after Gibbons recorded video of Offset at a Target in Sandy Springs, Georgia. As is shown in the footage, the fan walked up to Offset with his phone in hand, which the rapper then knocked to the ground, reportedly breaking the device. After the recording ended, the Migos member allegedly told the fan to “get that f***in’ phone out of my face.”

This is how @OffsetYRN reacted when my son saw him at target. When he wanted to take a video of the rapper he smashed his phone out of his hand pic.twitter.com/bXZHi9ciei — MARIBEL GIBBONS (@MaribelGibbons) April 27, 2019

Offset was supposedly shopping for a baby stroller at Target when the teenager popped up to record him. Gibbons’ mother is the one who initially took to Twitter to denounce Offset’s hostile reaction to her son’s selfie video.

A couple of days after the exchange took place, Gibbons ended up filing a police report, which was then classified as a felony due to the cost of the iPhone that was allegedly broken. It was reportedly that the fan reportedly wanted the rapper to pay for a replacement phone–not see him arrested–and based on the outcome of the whole situation, that’s likely what the rapper offered so they could successfully settle out of court.