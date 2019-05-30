Watch Sassy Rap Reciter Lil Yachty Coach Yung Miami In ‘Act Up’ [Video]

PERIOOOOOODT!

City Girls “Act Up” Music Video

The City Girls’ “Act Up” video is here.

Yung Miami is seen in the South Beach video alongside Lil Yachty who wrote ALL of these sassy lyrics. Yachty plays a news reporter who announces that Spring Break has been shut down due to the “Act Up Challenge.”

Bouncing booties and a Yachty coaching session commence.

“Act Up” with Yachty and Yung Miami above.