Holding It Down: Pregnant Kimbella Reveals She Drives To Virginia Bi-Weekly To Support Jailed Juelz Santana

Kimbella Asks For Prayers For Her Family While Juelz Santana Is Imprisoned

Kimbella is keeping her family together as best she can while her husband Juelz Santana serves his jail time in Virginia. The New Jersey residing mom says she packs up her kiddies every other weekend to make the 7-hour trip south so they can see their father. Currently, Juelz is serving a 27-month sentence for drugs and weapons charges. Meanwhile, Kimbella is pregnant with their 3rd child and holding down the household.

She writes:

I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father, it feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do! It’s tough not having my husband by my side these past 3 months!! I’m staying positive, busy and holding our empire down! That’s ALL I KNOW!

Please continue to pray for my husband and our family during this time, we appreciate all your love and support!

Juelz should be released around 2021 even though records list his release date as “unknown” for now.