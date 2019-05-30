Damn: Lil Durk Wanted In Atlanta For Involvement In Shooting, Cops Want To Charge 5 Felonies

Lil Durk Wanted For Shooting In Atlanta

The Atlanta Police Department wants to have a lil talk with Lil Durk.

According to TMZ, 12 is hot on Durk’s heels as they believe he has something to do with a shooting that took place a few months ago. Back on February 5, APD responded to a man who was shot in in the parking lot of Atlanta’s famous fast food restaurant The Varsity.

The victim survived his gunshot wounds. Witnesses say that the man was in an argument with two other men. It appears that the cops think Durk was one of those men. There is currently an arrest warrant for him and there are a LOT of charges:

…criminal intent to commit murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and another charge of associating with a criminal street gang to participate in a crime.

We’ll have more info as it becomes available.