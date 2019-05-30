Are You Here For It?! Adult Filmmaker Wants Willow Smith To Direct Some Porn Following ‘Red Table Talk’ Discussion

Willow Smith Gets Requested To Direct An Adult Film

Red Table Talk made headlines once again after a recent discussion revolving around porn, which came following Jada Pinkett Smith admitting she had an addition to watching the adult films when she was single.

Now, it looks like Willow Smith caught the attention of some people within the industry after she stood up for pornography during the discussion with her mother and grandmother–so much so that now, she’s going to have the chance at full creative control of her very own adult film.

According to a letter obtained by The Blast, Bree Mills, an award-winning adult filmmaker, thanks Willow for the “public statements you recently made about the negative impacts of stigmatizing porn.” She continues, “Adult films that are artistic and progressive provide an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality, which is very difficult to find in other aspects of today’s society and education systems,” adding, “This is something that, as a woman and an award-winning adult filmmaker, I take very seriously.”

During the aforementioned episode of Red Table Talk, Willow does mention that she would be open to working on an adult project if it had artistic value, which seems to be exactly what is being offered. Mills is giving the youngest Smith the chance to “direct an adult film, digital series or documentary of your choosing,” and makes sure to add that she will have “full artistic control.”

The adult filmmaker hopes that Willow will take her up on the offer, and “show the world that, just because a story has sex in it, doesn’t mean it can’t also be a worthy piece of entertainment.”

As of now, Willow has not made any comments about the offer and it’s unclear if she will put any of this into fruition.