Self-Helpless: Tony Robbins’ New Book Dropped By Publisher Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations 

Author and self-help guru Tony Robbins‘ career is now in serious jeopardy after allegations surfaced that he’s been “known to berate victims of rape and violence” and made “inappropriate sexual advances” toward female staffers and fans. According to reports, Simon & Schuster will no longer publish the 59-year-old motivational speaker’s co-authored book, “The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom”, following the serious accusations.

Earlier this week, a Buzzfeed News report accused Robbins of having his bodyguards prowl audiences for attractive female guests to bring to him and exposed himself to female assistants. A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster told the news outlet:

“We are not proceeding with publication of ‘The Path’.”

Robbins was also removed as chief of investor psychology at Creative Planning, a $38 billion wealth-management firm. Peter Mallouk, President of the firm said in statement:

“The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable.”

Tony’s lawyers are denying the allegations. SMH