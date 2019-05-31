Hotties Think THIS Proves That Megan Thee Stallion’s Big Ole’ Booed Up With THIS Rapper
Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Money Bagg Yo?
Some of Megan Thee Stallion’s hotties are giddying up to conclusions about their fearless and FINE leader.
The “Big Ole Freak” rapper who’s been getting girls amped up for a “Stallion Summer” might be spending her time indoors coupled up with a certain Memphis rapper.
Rumors have been swirling for WEEKS that Moneybagg Yo is Megan’s secret boo thang after he was spotted in several of her Instagram Lives. Now he’s since made Megan his #WCW and posted this video…
and Meg’s seemingly confirming that Moneybagg’s her boo.
Thee Stallion reposted a meme on her InstaStory that read;
“You can have a hot girl summer and still have a man on the side….who said you had to choose?”
WELP!
People (of course) aren’t taking the alleged news too well and they’re questioning why Meg’s jiggling her Hot Girl glutes Moneybagg’s way, in part because he’s got a GANG of kids; seven to be exact.
Hit the flip to see Moneybagg speak on his children.
Back in 2017, Moneybagg told Shade 45’s DJ Superstar Jay that he dropped out of high school during his senior year to support his growing family. While only had a few children at the time, he now currently has 7.
“I made it all the way to the 12th grade. I was right there—I got 7 kids bruh,” said Yo. “Seven, it’s crazy. I made it all the way to the 12th grade and I felt like school couldn’t take care of them, I had to do what I had to do. I had like two, three [kids] at the time but I was like 17 so I had to go get it. I wanted things, then I got a family that wanted things, then you got to take care of your kids.
He also added that he has 4 baby mamas and said he’s “not ashamed of none of it.”
“That’s what made Moneybagg Yo,” said the rapper.
Oh my.
Well, he’s very honest about his parenting and says he’s taking responsibility for his seeds. To each his own, we guess.
Interestingly enough Money Bagg just did a freestyle over Megan’s “Big Ole Freak” beat.
What a coincidence.
Moneybagg might be responding to all the commotion about his kids.
“Facts” wrote Megan in his comments section.
He added this about “fake allegations.”
The hottie’s aren’t having it.
