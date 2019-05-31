Hotties Think THIS Proves That Megan Thee Stallion’s Big Ole’ Booed Up With THIS Rapper

True or false???

Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating Money Bagg Yo?

Some of Megan Thee Stallion’s hotties are giddying up to conclusions about their fearless and FINE leader.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper who’s been getting girls amped up for a “Stallion Summer” might be spending her time indoors coupled up with a certain Memphis rapper.

Rumors have been swirling for WEEKS that Moneybagg Yo is Megan’s secret boo thang after he was spotted in several of her Instagram Lives. Now he’s since made Megan his #WCW and posted this video…

and Meg’s seemingly confirming that Moneybagg’s her boo.

Thee Stallion reposted a meme on her InstaStory that read;

“You can have a hot girl summer and still have a man on the side….who said you had to choose?”

YOU CAN HAVE A HOT GIRL SUMMER AND STILL HAVE A MAN ON THE SIDE……… WHO SAID YOU HAD TO CHOOSE? pic.twitter.com/iNIGlSOtvO — AALIYAH (@NOTORIOUSAALI) May 28, 2019

WELP!

People (of course) aren’t taking the alleged news too well and they’re questioning why Meg’s jiggling her Hot Girl glutes Moneybagg’s way, in part because he’s got a GANG of kids; seven to be exact.

Moneybagg 27 with 7 kids… Meg run!!!!! — Alexandria. (@xanwitdatlean_) May 30, 2019

Hit the flip to see Moneybagg speak on his children.