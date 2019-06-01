Urologist Sues Lil Kim For Insurance Fraud & Claims She Skipped Out On $15K In Medical Bills (Exclusive)

Dr. Gregory Lovallo Demands $15K From Rapper & Claims She Was “Unjustly Enriched” By False Insurance Claim

A Northern New Jersey urologist has accused Lil Kim of cashing in on an insurance scam all the while failing to pay $15,000 for specialized medical treatment that may have been part of the con.

Dr. Gregory Lovallo sued the “All About The Benjamins” rapper earlier this month for breach of contract, saying he provided urology-related health care to Lil Kim – whose real name is Kimberly Jones – but the rapper never paid her $15,000 bill for it. And the urologist alleges that Kim’s treatment may have been related to an insurance scam that she later profited off of.

The doctor does not go into detail about what made him suspect that Kim was allegedly part of an insurance scheme, but does say that she was “unjustly enriched” as a result, court papers state.

“Based upon information and belief, defendant improperly converted insurance proceeds to his/her own personal use,” Dr. Lovallo’s complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP, states. “Based upon information and belief, defendant was unjustly enriched.”

The doctor wants the $15,000, plus interest and his lawyer’s fees paid. We’ve reached out to Dr. Lovallo’s lawyer for comment.

Kim, who filed for bankruptcy last year after admitting owing millions to creditors, hadn’t responded to the case as of May 31. However, if she doesn’t answer the doctor’s complaint by next month, a judge could put her in default over the case.