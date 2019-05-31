Too Much Dip On Ya Chip: YNW Melly Thinks He Should Get Bail In Double Homocide Case Since He Turned Himself In

YNW Melly Thinks He Should Get Bail Since He Turned Himself In

YNW Melly’s legal team filed court documents this week arguing that the artist should be released from jail on bond due to the fact that he turned himself in in connection with the murder charges he’s currently facing.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper wants the opportunity to post bond and walk free until his trial, despite the fact he’s facing 2 incredible serious counts of first-degree murder in South Florida. Melly reportedly explained that if he was going to go on the run, he would have done it when he first found out that he was facing capital murder charges.

Instead, he says he chose to surrender, so he thinks there’s no reason for the court to think he’s a flight risk. On top of that, YNW Melly points out he was born and raised in the area and his entire family still lives there, which he says is even more proof he wouldn’t go anywhere if he was able to post bail.

As far as Melly’s actual case goes, the rapper seems to like his chances in court. In the documents, he claims there’s no murder weapon, no witnesses tying to him to the incident, no motive, and no DNA evidence implicating him.

As we’ve reported previously, the State of Florida disagrees with YNW and they’re seeking the death penalty.

The State says it has proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Melly and his accomplice Cortlen Henry shot and killed Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. After that, the two are being accused of shooting up their own car to make it look like a drive-by, then left the victims at the Emergency Room–even though cops believe they were already dead once they arrived.