Hold My Bonnet: Tami Roman Covers UPSCALE Magazine

Tami Roman Covers UPSCALE Magazine
As the latest season of “Basketball Wives” prepares for it’s return, Tami Roman has landed the June cover of UPSCALE Magazine.
In a press release from UPSCALE the magazine teases their feature thusly:
Gearing up for the premiere of her farewell season of Basketball Wives, the New York – born actress, entrepreneur and cultural mainstay lended her reborn swag and tried -and – true wisdom to our summer cover because, frankly, the girl is on fire! With the debut of the issue’s cover will come the first grand -scale presentation of “Tatiana Trill” Roman’s alter -ego and golden ticket back into the music industry. After attaining success as an author, designer, producer and writer, Roman has decided to step back under a different set of spotlights, as a performer, and pick up where she left off more tha n 20 years ago, when we first witnessed her MC ability, on MTV’s Real
World.
In the cover story, the mother and entertainment mogul talks to editor Satchel B. Jester about everything from living in her truth and settling conflict to establishing legacy and saying no.
“I couldn’t be more excited about returning to the cover of UPSCALE, in new, rare form – both in front of the camera and in the candid conversation,” Roman offers.
@tamiroman has left the building and @iamtatianatrill is front and center, on our cover that is! Summer just got a little hotter, as your favorite multi-hyphenated entertainment femme fatale prepares for her Vh1 special #TamiEverAfter and her final season of #BasketballWives. She’s ready to steal the show with her new, lyric spitting alter-ego! Issue on stands and at upscalemagazine.com <http://upscalemagazine.com/>. Oh, and go ahead and screenshot this one. It’s a good one for group chats! Writer: Satchel Jester Photographer: Julia Mindar Creative: Jazz Anderson Styling: Winnie Stackz & Lyric Anderson MUA: Star Bahati Hair: Jay Henderson & Hachoo Johnson Visual Editor: Rita G.
If you look closely you’ll notice that Tami’s daughter Jazz handled the creative and daughter Lyric did some of the styling.
Hit the flip for more photos from her cover shoot.
