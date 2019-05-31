Hold My Bonnet: Tami Roman Covers UPSCALE Magazine

Tami Roman Covers UPSCALE Magazine

As the latest season of “Basketball Wives” prepares for it’s return, Tami Roman has landed the June cover of UPSCALE Magazine.

In a press release from UPSCALE the magazine teases their feature thusly:

Gearing up for the premiere of her farewell season of Basketball Wives, the New York – born actress, entrepreneur and cultural mainstay lended her reborn swag and tried -and – true wisdom to our summer cover because, frankly, the girl is on fire! With the debut of the issue’s cover will come the first grand -scale presentation of “Tatiana Trill” Roman’s alter -ego and golden ticket back into the music industry. After attaining success as an author, designer, producer and writer, Roman has decided to step back under a different set of spotlights, as a performer, and pick up where she left off more tha n 20 years ago, when we first witnessed her MC ability, on MTV’s Real

World. In the cover story, the mother and entertainment mogul talks to editor Satchel B. Jester about everything from living in her truth and settling conflict to establishing legacy and saying no. “I couldn’t be more excited about returning to the cover of UPSCALE, in new, rare form – both in front of the camera and in the candid conversation,” Roman offers.

If you look closely you’ll notice that Tami’s daughter Jazz handled the creative and daughter Lyric did some of the styling.

