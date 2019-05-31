Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Shaunie O’Neal Define “Non-Motherf***ing Factor” And More For #BBWLA Dictionary [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Jennifer Williams Hosts Sip And Shop

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Basketball Wives Dictionary With Evelyn Lozada And More

The mythology of Basketball Wives is rich with unique vernacular and being that we here at BOSSIP are purveyors of such singular style of scribing we can appreciate the way the ladies have branded their favorite phrases.

Take a few minutes to watch Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Shaunie O’Neal and others break down their fan-favorite catchphrases.

Press play.

Classic! LMAO!

