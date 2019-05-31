More Good Deeds: Kim Kardashian Visits San Quentin State Prison To Advocate For Inmate On Death Row

Kim Kardashian Visits San Quentin Inmate on Death Row

Kim Kardashian is continuing her efforts to fight for prison reform. Most recently, the aspiring lawyer spent her day at one of America’s most notorious prisons to speak with an accused murderer that she–and many others–believe to be innocent.

According to reports from TMZ, Kim visited California’s San Quentin earlier this week to meet with death row inmate Kevin Cooper. The 61-year-old was convicted of killing four people in Chino Hills, California back in the 1980s and was then sentenced to death. Since then, Cooper has maintained his innocence over the last three decades, insisting that he did not kill anyone, and he was framed. His legal team also says that key evidence in the case was not properly analyzed and should be re-tested now–something Kardashian spoke up about on Twitter almost a year ago.

Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper? https://t.co/MB4kE03sC4 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2018

California’s then-governor Jerry Brown granted Cooper’s request for testing in December of 2018 and ordered new DNA analysis. Though the testing has still not been conducted, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suspended all executions during his term. According to TMZ’s sources, Kim spent two hours speaking with Cooper, and after that, she was on his side and convinced he had been framed. She now plans to do her part in fighting to secure his exoneration and freedom.

Only a few weeks ago, it was reported that the Kardashian sister contributed to 90 Days of Freedom a campaign started by Decarceration Collective lawyer MiAngel Cody and Kardashian’s attorney Brittany K. Barnett that helped free 17 federal inmates who were all convicted of low-level drug crimes.