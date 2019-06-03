New Music: Lil Baby Jumps On Teenear’s “I Like It”
- By Bossip Staff
New Music: Lil Baby Jumps On Teenear’s “I Like It”
Teenear just released “I Like It,” feat. Lil Baby which is currently available on all streaming platforms. The summer anthem is a feel good song which allows you to hear Lil Baby like you’ve never heard him before.
The collaboration came together after a team meeting at the record label to brainstorm who should jump on the record. Two people mentioned Lil Baby, who just so happened to be in Miami at the time. He heard the song and immediately decided to be a part of it. Check it out here!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.