Exasperated Landlord Mounts Last Ditch Effort To Save Rent Case Against Blac Chyna For Nearly $50K (Exclusive)

Blac Chyna Accused Of Skipping Out On Almost $50,000 In Back Rent On Southern California Cottage

The landlord who accused Blac Chyna of running off on almost $50,000 in rent is gunning to save the case from being dismissed.

Landlord Michael Kremerman filed court papers this week begging a judge to serve the “Rob & Chyna” star with the case complaint through a local newspaper after several failed attempts to serve the mom of two at her new address, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The landlord sued Blac Chyna for breach of contract and negligence last month, alleging she upped and moved from a Studio City cottage four months before her lease was up without settling the back rent payments and with about $18,000 worth of items from the house.

Kremerman said this week that he hired a process server to hand his lawsuit over to Chyna, but couldn’t find her, even though the process server said in an affidavit that they showed up to Chyna’s new home five times – even once at 4:16 a.m. – and even staked the home out for hours two times earlier this month.

“Defendant has not acknowledged receipt,” Kremerman’s paperwork states. “Plaintiffs last resort is publication.”

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, hasn’t responded to the case – most likely because she hasn’t been served on it yet.

A judge has yet to rule on Kremerman’s motion.