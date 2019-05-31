BTS: The Men Who Inspired “When They See Us” Speak Out [VIDEO]

Exonerated Men Who Served Between 6-13 Years For Central Park Rape Speak

If you haven’t already realized it, “When They See Us” is now streaming globally on Netflix. Ava DuVernay’s powerful four part scripted series is the story of the real life wrongful convictions of Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana. The men and Duvernay speak here about their experience and their hopes for the public as their story reaches the world.

We watched the WHOLE thing in the last 24 hours and while it’s hard to see how black and brown men are so harshly mistreated by the criminal justice system it is a must that people watch and learn so that we will never forget the injustices done to us and so we are empowered to fight to prevent the same thing from happening to our children. The exonerated five were between the ages of 14 and 16 when they were arrested. They were babies and they were INNOCENT.

Here’s more about the actual case:

On April 19, 1989, a brutal rape occurred in Central Park, setting off a chain of events that went on to capture the nation’s attention and forever alter the lives of five teens who were wrongly accused of the crime. Thirty years later, this series is a reflection on one of the most shocking and catalyzing instances of injustice, and how it’s still relevant today.

Ava DuVuernay, co-wrote and directed the four parts. Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King from Participant Media, Oprah Winfrey from Harpo Films, and Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Robert De Niro from Tribeca Productions executive produced the limited series alongside DuVernay through her banner, Array FilmWorks. In addition to DuVernay, Attica Locke, Robin Swicord, Michael Starrbury and Julian Breece also served as writers on the limited series.

The series stars Emmy Award® Nominee Michael K. Williams, Academy Award® Nominee Vera Farmiga, Emmy Award® Winner John Leguizamo, Academy Award® Nominee and Emmy Award® Winner Felicity Huffman, Emmy Award® Nominee Niecy Nash, Emmy Award® Winner and two-time Golden Globe Nominee Blair Underwood, Emmy Award® and Grammy Award® Winner and Tony Award® Nominee Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.