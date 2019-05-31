A Day In the Life: Lil Nas X Performs “Old Town Road” For One Lucky Elementary School [Video]

Complex’s Speedy Mormon Follows Lil Nas X Around For A Day

Lil Nas X is still on the top of the charts after 8 weeks at number one, and from the looks of it, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

After a video went viral over the weekend that showed the students in Lander Elementary singing “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X decided to make a special appearance to surprise the kids. Speedy Mormon over at Complex linked up with the star to spend the day in Ohio, buy some western gear, and see the excitement from the school children as they get a private performance of “Old Town Road.”

Peep the video below to see it all go down: