Throw Away The Key: Man Sentenced To 341 Years For Involving His Own Children In Rape & Pornography Ring

Man Receives 341 Years In Prison For Raping His Own Kids

According to NBC, a Las Vegas man was convicted of a slew of sex crimes that resulted in 60 life sentences in prison.

Christopher Sena was reportedly thrown under the jail to a tune of 341 years to earlier this week after being convicted of 95 counts in a rape and pornography ring involving his own children, that also included his wife and ex-wife as accomplices.

The three were initially arrested in 2014 after they were caught making pornography with their own children, subjecting them to abuse that allegedly occurred over twenty years. The crimes have been labeled “one of the worst cases” of child sexual assault they’ve encountered in Nevada.

Deborah Sena, Christopher’s ex-wife, and Terrie Sena, Christopher’s wife, accepted plea deals that gave them life sentences (but they’ll both be eligible for parole in 10 years). Christopher Sena won’t be eligible for parole until another 337 years, ensuring that he’ll never see the light of day.