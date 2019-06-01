So Sad: At Least 12 People Killed in Virginia Beach Municipal Center After Disgruntle Employee Opened Fire [Video]

Disgruntle Employee Opened Fire During Virginia Beach Mass Shooting

According to CNN, authorities have confirmed at least 12 people were killed and six injured in a Virginia mass shooting.

The incident reportedly took place at around 4 p.m. Friday at the Public Works building of Virginia Beach’s Municipal Center. Police chief James Cervera told reporters the gunman, an employee, was also killed in addition to the 11 victims.

Cervera reported that the suspect was shooting at employees “indiscriminately” inside the building. Officer returned fire and killed the gunman. His motive is currently unclear, but it has been reported to Virginia police that he was a “disgruntled employee.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told reporters:

“This is just a horrific day. And a lot of people are on the scene here,” “Just our thoughts are for the victims and families. We’re working with our law enforcement, first responders, our folks at the hospital and just making sure we take care of everybody right now.”

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are assisting the investigation.