Cold-Blooded: Scottie Pippen Adds 5-Year-Old Girl To Lawsuit After His Property Got Damaged

Scottie Pippen Adds 5-Year-Old Girl To Lawsuit

According to NBC, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen has accused a young girl of defacing his Florida mansion with markers and crayons in a lawsuit he filed against the child’s parents.

Pippen claims the girl, who was then 4 years old at the time, damaged “certain elements of the property” with coloring tools, adding that her parents, comedian Lindsay Glazer and Jacob Woloshin, had “responsibility for her conduct.”

Pippen filed the suit in a Broward County court in 2018 alleging that Glazer and her husband destroyed his Fort Lauderdale home by causing more than $109,000 in damages. The couple moved into his house after theirs was damaged in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma. They all agreed that the couple would pay $30,000 a month for rent.

Pippen had placed the home on the market, but agreed to let them stay only if they kept the property in “top show condition,” the lawsuit states.

Pippen also alleged the couple allowed their pets (a dog and a cat) to “urinate throughout the home, thereby causing permanent stains and unsanitary conditions.”

Pippen is demanding payment for damages, legal fees and other costs.