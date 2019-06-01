Desus & Mero: Ava DuVernay Talks Growing Up In Compton, Making ‘When They See Us,’ And More [Video]

Ava DuVernay Joins The Bodega Boys To Talk When They See Us

On this Thursday’s episode of Desus & Mero, the duo sat down with none other than Ava DuVernay to discuss her new project about the Central Park 5, When They See Us.

While they’re all chopping it up, Ava talks about growing up in Compton, creating movies based on people of color, and how she wants to showcase parts of society that don’t normally have a voice. Peep the video down below to see all that and more in Ava’s interview with the Bodega Boys.