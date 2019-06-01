Kiss Me On My Live: Diddy And New Girlfriend Make It Instagram Official

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Tony Barson / Getty

Diddy Couples Up With Gina Huynh On Instagram

It looks like Diddy has moved on with a familiar woman after his 11-year relationship with Cassie.

Earlier this week, Diddy, 49, and Gina Huynh made it Instagram official after Gina shared a video of the couple on Instagram Live. In it, they’re embracing each other while laying down face-to-face. Diddy then sticks his tongue in the 26-year-old’s mouth playfully and she kisses him.

Interestingly, Gina and Diddy have made headlines together before. She was in the middle of his 2015 break up with Cassie. Diddy was spotted out with Gina at his Revolt Music Conference and then at All-Star weekend events with her and friends in New Orleans.

Are you here for Diddy rekindling his romance with an old flame? Here she is.

View this post on Instagram

@prettylittlething

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

You can see the video of Diddy and his new PYT getting flirty by clicking HERE. Hit the flip for more of Gina.

View this post on Instagram

If I was a snack… what kind of snack would I be?

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

View this post on Instagram

Good Girl @prettylittlething #PLT #PrettyLittleThing

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

View this post on Instagram

‘19

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

View this post on Instagram

🐼

A post shared by Virginia (@ginavhuynh) on

 

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.