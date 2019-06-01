Kiss Me On My Live: Diddy And New Girlfriend Make It Instagram Official

Diddy Couples Up With Gina Huynh On Instagram

It looks like Diddy has moved on with a familiar woman after his 11-year relationship with Cassie.

Earlier this week, Diddy, 49, and Gina Huynh made it Instagram official after Gina shared a video of the couple on Instagram Live. In it, they’re embracing each other while laying down face-to-face. Diddy then sticks his tongue in the 26-year-old’s mouth playfully and she kisses him.

Interestingly, Gina and Diddy have made headlines together before. She was in the middle of his 2015 break up with Cassie. Diddy was spotted out with Gina at his Revolt Music Conference and then at All-Star weekend events with her and friends in New Orleans.

Are you here for Diddy rekindling his romance with an old flame? Here she is.

