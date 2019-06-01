Don’t Hit “Send”: 16-Year-Old Girl Convicted Of Child Porn After Sending Own Nudes To Friends

Teen Girl Convicted Prison

You may be asking yourself “Wait, really???”

The answer is “yes.”

According to DailyMail, a 16-year-old girl referred to only as “S.K.” has been convicted of child pornography charges in Maryland after she sent a video of herself giving an unidentified male some sloppy toppy.

S.K. and her friends are said to have regularly sent each other non-sexual videos described as “silly” in the spirit of friendly competition. When S.K. sent a 1-minute video of herself inhaling an eggplant emoji, her friends not only shared it in school, but went and told the police!

During S.K.’s initial trial back in 2016 both the state and the special court of appeals agreed that the girl had violated the law.

‘The state has an indisputable interest in protecting minors from exploitation ‘as subjects in pornographic material’ . . . whether at the hands of others or by their own conduct,’ wrote the chief judge.

The Maryland Court of Appeals will make the final decision later this year after the girl’s lawyer argued that S.K. was not victim of a crime as she sent the sexually explicit video voluntarily.

‘The statute is intended as a vehicle to protect, not prosecute, minors victimized and exploited in the production of sexually explicit videos,’ Claudia Cortese defending wrote.

Can you imagine having to register as a sex offender because you sent your own nudes to your friends?