Emerging Hollywood: Charlamagne Tha God Talks To Killer Mike About Segregation, Reparations, & Bernie Sanders 2020 [Video]

Killer Mike Talks To Charlamagne About Segregation, Reparations & More

Grammy Award winner and host of Netflix’s Trigger Warning Killer Mike recently joined Charlamagne Tha God in the latest installment of his series, Emerging Hollywood.

When these two meet up, they talks about everything from the history of segregation in the United States, to reparations and H.R. 40, to Bernie Sanders and the 2020 presidential election. You already know something thought-provoking is coming when Killer Mike is involved, and that’s definitely the case with this discussion.

Peep their whole conversation down below.