Thick Thor Lovin’: Chris Hemsworth Enjoyed Wearing A Fat Suit While Filming ‘Avengers: End Game’ [Video]

Chris Hemsworth Talks About His Experience Filming As “Fat Thor”

The millions of people who went to see Avengers: End Game were met with a bunch of surprises throughout their time in the theater, but one of the biggest and most unexpected was Chris Hemsworth’s transform into his thick Thor.

While some thirsty fans who wanted to see a muscular Hemsworth were disappointed, Chris himself isn’t one of those people. The actor stopped by The Graham Norton Show to talk about his experience wearing a fat suit, how much he loved it, and whether or not the people around him rubbed his belly onset.